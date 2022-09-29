Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Trading Down 6.6%

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.73 and last traded at C$8.76. Approximately 137,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 347,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$700.17 million and a P/E ratio of 31.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

