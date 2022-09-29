Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Cut by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 52,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

