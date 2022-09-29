Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.78

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.78 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,349.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,305. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after purchasing an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,002,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.