MContent (MCONTENT) Trading Down 7% This Week

MContent (MCONTENT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One MContent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MContent has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MContent has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $192,595.00 worth of MContent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MContent Coin Profile

MContent (CRYPTO:MCONTENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2021. MContent’s total supply is 5,898,803,072,066,490 coins. MContent’s official website is www.mcontent.net. MContent’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MContent is https://reddit.com/r/MContent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MContent

According to CryptoCompare, “MContent is introducing a digital content market place that aims to build a collaborative content ecosystem with the core purpose of seed funding, incubating and curating film makers and content producers around the World.This platform will create direct financing and investments for deserving content creators, film professionals and media artists who have the talent but not the resources giving them access to global investors as well as a global audience.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MContent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MContent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MContent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

