Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,995 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.73. 5,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,818. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.88 and its 200 day moving average is $274.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

