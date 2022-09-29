MDA (OTC:MDALF) Shares Down 1.9%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.68. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDALF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.19.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.