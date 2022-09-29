MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading 3.2% Higher

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.64. 29,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 142,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$878.32 million and a PE ratio of 185.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.90.

About MDA

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$559.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$587.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MDA Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.