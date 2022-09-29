MediShares (MDS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,454.00

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $634,600.00 and $12,454.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

