Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,183. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

