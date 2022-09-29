Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,300 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 451,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHSDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.