Menlo Advisors LLC Purchases 575 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 3.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 144,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 46,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 143,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 97,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

