Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,208 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

