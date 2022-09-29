MesChain (MES) One Day Volume Hits $2,604.00

MesChain (MES) traded 37% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. MesChain has a market capitalization of $126,387.61 and approximately $2,604.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One MesChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
MesChain Coin Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io.
MesChain Coin Trading
