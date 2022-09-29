Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $47,168.64 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of META traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.41. 38,792,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,450,244. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.02.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.