Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Methode Electronics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 1,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,692. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.
Insider Activity at Methode Electronics
In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $10,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
