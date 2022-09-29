MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. 164,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.