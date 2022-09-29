Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $560,628.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mint Club

Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

