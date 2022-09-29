MiraQle (MQL) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

MiraQle (MQL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. MiraQle has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiraQle coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MiraQle has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MiraQle

MiraQle was first traded on June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiraQle’s official website is miraqle.io.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiraQle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiraQle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

