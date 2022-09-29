Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $116.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.77.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 524.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,601 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.