Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $116.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.77.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 524.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,601 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

MRTX stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

