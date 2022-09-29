Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Up 5.8%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 7,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 390,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
