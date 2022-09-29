Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.05

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.05 and last traded at $115.71, with a volume of 61757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,048 shares of company stock worth $94,024,942. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

