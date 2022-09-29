Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Grahame Cook Purchases 34,258 Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) insider Grahame Cook bought 34,258 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £97,977.88 ($118,387.97).

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GROW traded down GBX 8.29 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 285.71 ($3.45). The company had a trading volume of 557,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,685. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £437.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 394.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 522.76. Molten Ventures Plc has a one year low of GBX 254.40 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,061.79 ($12.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

