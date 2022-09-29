MonaCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $50,124.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.51 million and $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00276644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001276 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org/en.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.