Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 525 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Franklin Electric makes up approximately 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Franklin Electric worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,614. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.06. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,351 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

