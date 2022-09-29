Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

