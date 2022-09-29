Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 44,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.71. 5,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

