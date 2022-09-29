Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

