Monarch Capital Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $121.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

