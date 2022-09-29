Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 8,910 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Univest Financial accounts for 1.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVSP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

