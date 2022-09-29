Moneda USA Inc. Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 14.7% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $24.79 on Thursday, hitting $840.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $903.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,720.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

