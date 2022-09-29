Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Shares Down 7.2%

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Monex Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.
About Monex Group
Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.
