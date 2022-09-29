Monolith (TKN) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.14 or 1.00073860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

