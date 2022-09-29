Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

MNPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

