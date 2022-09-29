Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 87.3% in September

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Montage Gold Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MAUTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.85.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montage Gold (MAUTF)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.