Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 87.3% in September

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Montage Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MAUTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

