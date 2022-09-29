Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,289 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

