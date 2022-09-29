Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $64,576,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

