Monte Financial Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.