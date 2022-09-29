Monte Financial Group LLC Invests $587,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 226.7% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in AMETEK by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

