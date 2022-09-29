Monte Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Trex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1.3% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Trading Up 5.6 %

TREX opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.