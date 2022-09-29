Morgan Stanley Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $14.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE CLVT opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $25.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

