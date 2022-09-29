Morgan Stanley Raises U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $17.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of SLCA opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $823.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318,136 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

