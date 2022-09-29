Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MSI traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.30. 607,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,367. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average of $227.57.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.