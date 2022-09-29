MP3 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96,836.00 (MP3)

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. MP3 has a total market cap of $96,836.00 and approximately $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MP3 has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One MP3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MP3

MP3 launched on February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MP3’s official website is mp3finance.com.

Buying and Selling MP3

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MP3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MP3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

