Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902,018. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.