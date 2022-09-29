Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

T traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 2,505,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

