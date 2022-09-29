Nadler Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,696. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

