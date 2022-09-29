Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,118 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,649,000 after acquiring an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,961. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

