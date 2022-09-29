National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Acquired by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 219.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,548,807 shares of company stock worth $4,121,693. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

