National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT Lowered to $1.00 at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.77. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,548,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,693 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 59.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares during the period.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

