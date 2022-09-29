NatWest Group plc Acquires 860 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.88. 17,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

